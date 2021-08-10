Critical Review: Calmare Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:CTTC) and iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD)

Calmare Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:CTTC) and iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.7% of Calmare Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.5% of iCAD shares are owned by institutional investors. 17.5% of Calmare Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.5% of iCAD shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Calmare Therapeutics and iCAD’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Calmare Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A iCAD $29.70 million 9.97 -$17.61 million ($0.43) -27.58

Calmare Therapeutics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than iCAD.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Calmare Therapeutics and iCAD, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Calmare Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A iCAD 0 0 7 0 3.00

iCAD has a consensus price target of $23.00, indicating a potential upside of 93.93%. Given iCAD’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe iCAD is more favorable than Calmare Therapeutics.

Profitability

This table compares Calmare Therapeutics and iCAD’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Calmare Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A iCAD -24.44% -20.75% -12.67%

Volatility & Risk

Calmare Therapeutics has a beta of 0.66, indicating that its stock price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, iCAD has a beta of 1.14, indicating that its stock price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

iCAD beats Calmare Therapeutics on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Calmare Therapeutics

Calmare Therapeutics, Inc. engages in the research, development, and commercialization of chronic, neuropathic pain and wound affliction devices. It offers licensing and technology sourcing. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Fairfield, CT.

About iCAD

iCAD, Inc. provides image analysis, workflow solutions, and radiation therapy for the treatment of cancer in the United States. It operates through two segments, Cancer Detection and Cancer Therapy. The company offers PowerLook platform, which hosts the AI algorithm solutions and manages the communications between imaging acquisition systems, and image storage and review systems; SecondLook, a machine learning-based cancer detection algorithm that analyzes 2D full-field digital mammography images to identify and mark suspicious masses and calcifications; and automated density assessment solutions, which provides automated, consistent, and standardized density assessment. It also offers ProFound AI, a deep-learning algorithm designed to detect malignant soft-tissue densities and calcifications in digital breast tomosynthesis; ProFound AI Risk, a tool that provides breast cancer risk estimation based on a screening mammogram; and magnetic resonance imaging applications, a tool to detect breast and prostate cancer. In addition, the company offers VeraLook, a solution designed to support the detection of colonic polyps in conjunction with CT Colonography. Further, it provides Xoft Axxent electronic brachytherapy systems for the treatment of early stage breast, non-melanoma skin, and gynecological cancers to university research and community hospitals, cancer care clinics, veterinary facilities, and dermatology offices. The company serves healthcare centers through direct sales organizations, as well as through various original equipment manufacturer partners, distributors, and resellers. It also exports its products in Europe, Taiwan, Canada, China, and internationally. The company was formerly known as Howtek, Inc. and changed its name to iCAD, Inc. in June 2002. iCAD, Inc. was incorporated in 1984 and is headquartered in Nashua, New Hampshire.

