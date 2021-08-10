Critical Survey: Lightning eMotors (NYSE:ZEV) versus Fisker (NYSE:FSR)

Lightning eMotors (NYSE:ZEV) and Fisker (NYSE:FSR) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability, risk and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Lightning eMotors and Fisker’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lightning eMotors N/A -56.16% -1.38% Fisker N/A -15.11% -10.89%

This is a summary of recent ratings for Lightning eMotors and Fisker, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lightning eMotors 1 0 4 0 2.60 Fisker 1 2 7 0 2.60

Lightning eMotors currently has a consensus price target of $15.25, indicating a potential upside of 137.91%. Fisker has a consensus price target of $26.20, indicating a potential upside of 74.32%. Given Lightning eMotors’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Lightning eMotors is more favorable than Fisker.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

3.6% of Lightning eMotors shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 23.8% of Fisker shares are held by institutional investors. 46.6% of Fisker shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Lightning eMotors and Fisker’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lightning eMotors N/A N/A -$2.73 million N/A N/A Fisker N/A N/A -$130.00 million ($0.40) -37.58

Summary

Fisker beats Lightning eMotors on 4 of the 7 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lightning eMotors

Lightning eMotors, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles. It offers class 3 to 7 battery electric and fuel cell electric vehicles. The company's vehicles include passenger vans, ambulances, shuttle buses, last-mile delivery vans, box trucks, and motor coaches for parcel and delivery, micro transit, airport parking operations, and electric utilities sectors. It also offers charging systems; and Charging-as-as-service platform. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Loveland, Colorado.

About Fisker

Fisker, Inc. engages in the provision of e-mobility solutions. It develops and manufactures eco-friendly electrically powered vehicles. Its products include solar t-shirt, sustainable solar bottle, solar hoodie, and fisker hat. The company was founded by Henrik Fisker and Geeta Gupta-Fisker in 2016 is headquartered in Manhattan Beach, CA.

