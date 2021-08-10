CrossAmerica Partners (NYSE:CAPL) Announces Earnings Results

CrossAmerica Partners (NYSE:CAPL) announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The oil and gas company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. CrossAmerica Partners had a net margin of 1.43% and a return on equity of 19.51%.

Shares of CAPL stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 332 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,062. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.18. The firm has a market cap of $691.60 million, a P/E ratio of 21.93 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.34. CrossAmerica Partners has a 1-year low of $13.50 and a 1-year high of $21.73.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 3rd will be issued a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 2nd. CrossAmerica Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 300.00%.

CAPL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CrossAmerica Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of CrossAmerica Partners in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.75.

About CrossAmerica Partners

CrossAmerica Partners LP engages in the wholesale distribution of motor fuels, operation of convenience stores, and ownership and leasing of real estate used in the retail distribution of motor fuels in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment engages in the wholesale distribution of motor fuels to lessee dealers, independent dealers, commission agents, and company operated retail sites.

