CrossAmerica Partners (NYSE:CAPL) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average Following Weak Earnings

CrossAmerica Partners LP (NYSE:CAPL) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.34 and traded as low as $18.04. CrossAmerica Partners shares last traded at $18.42, with a volume of 75,999 shares trading hands.

The oil and gas company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.06). CrossAmerica Partners had a net margin of 1.43% and a return on equity of 19.51%.

Get CrossAmerica Partners alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.40%. CrossAmerica Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 300.00%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CrossAmerica Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of CrossAmerica Partners in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. CrossAmerica Partners presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.75.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of CrossAmerica Partners by 171.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 272,204 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,059,000 after acquiring an additional 171,891 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CrossAmerica Partners by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 164,693 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,139,000 after buying an additional 8,940 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CrossAmerica Partners by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 141,210 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,624,000 after buying an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of CrossAmerica Partners by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 59,123 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after buying an additional 8,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mcdonald Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CrossAmerica Partners during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $608,000. 22.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm has a market cap of $697.66 million, a P/E ratio of 21.93 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.34.

CrossAmerica Partners Company Profile (NYSE:CAPL)

CrossAmerica Partners LP engages in the wholesale distribution of motor fuels, operation of convenience stores, and ownership and leasing of real estate used in the retail distribution of motor fuels in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment engages in the wholesale distribution of motor fuels to lessee dealers, independent dealers, commission agents, and company operated retail sites.

Featured Article: What Is An Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF)?

Receive News & Ratings for CrossAmerica Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrossAmerica Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.