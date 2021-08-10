CrossAmerica Partners (NYSE:CAPL) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

CrossAmerica Partners (NYSE:CAPL) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CrossAmerica Partners LP engages in the wholesale distribution of motor fuels, consisting of gasoline and diesel fuel, and owns and leases real estate used in the retail distribution of motor fuels. CrossAmerica Partners LP, formerly known as Lehigh Gas Partners LP, is headquartered in Allentown, Pennsylvania. “

Separately, Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of CrossAmerica Partners in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.75.

NYSE CAPL traded down $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.33. 60,958 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 70,003. The firm has a market capitalization of $694.25 million, a P/E ratio of 21.82 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.18. CrossAmerica Partners has a 12-month low of $13.50 and a 12-month high of $21.73.

CrossAmerica Partners (NYSE:CAPL) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The oil and gas company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.03). CrossAmerica Partners had a return on equity of 19.51% and a net margin of 1.43%. Equities analysts forecast that CrossAmerica Partners will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CrossAmerica Partners by 685.0% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,355 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,055 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of CrossAmerica Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $172,000. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of CrossAmerica Partners by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 16,055 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 1,617 shares during the last quarter. American Financial Group Inc. raised its position in CrossAmerica Partners by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. American Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC raised its position in CrossAmerica Partners by 79.1% during the 1st quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 18,428 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 8,138 shares in the last quarter. 22.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CrossAmerica Partners LP engages in the wholesale distribution of motor fuels, operation of convenience stores, and ownership and leasing of real estate used in the retail distribution of motor fuels in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment engages in the wholesale distribution of motor fuels to lessee dealers, independent dealers, commission agents, and company operated retail sites.

