CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Now Covered by Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $305.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on CRWD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on CrowdStrike in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They set a buy rating and a $265.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised CrowdStrike from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $240.00 to $300.00 in a report on Monday, June 21st. Mizuho boosted their price target on CrowdStrike from $255.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Cowen started coverage on CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set an outperform rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on CrowdStrike from $275.00 to $230.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CrowdStrike presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $260.59.

NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $263.56 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $248.27. The company has a market cap of $59.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -366.06 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. CrowdStrike has a fifty-two week low of $93.37 and a fifty-two week high of $272.63.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $302.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.77 million. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 11.89% and a negative net margin of 15.86%. The company’s revenue was up 70.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.02 EPS. On average, analysts expect that CrowdStrike will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Shawn Henry sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.06, for a total transaction of $1,498,420.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael J. Carpenter sold 128,168 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.94, for a total value of $33,700,493.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 308,834 shares of company stock worth $77,432,103 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 8.64% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CRWD. Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 185.7% in the second quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 122.9% in the second quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. 58.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of cloud-delivered solution for next-generation endpoint protection that offers cloud modules on its Falcon platform through SaaS subscription-based model. It operates through Domestic and International geographical segments.

