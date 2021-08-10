Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) Stock Position Raised by Maryland State Retirement & Pension System

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its stake in shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,025 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $6,593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 807,987 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $138,974,000 after acquiring an additional 102,514 shares in the last quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 17.7% in the first quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC now owns 1,038,454 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $178,749,000 after buying an additional 155,841 shares during the period. Mader & Shannon Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Crown Castle International in the first quarter worth $6,235,000. Cushing Asset Management LP boosted its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 29.6% in the first quarter. Cushing Asset Management LP now owns 40,936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,046,000 after buying an additional 9,350 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 1.7% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,101,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $361,726,000 after buying an additional 34,800 shares during the period. 84.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CCI. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Crown Castle International in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Crown Castle International from $170.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Crown Castle International from $195.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Crown Castle International from $207.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Crown Castle International in a report on Monday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $205.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Crown Castle International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $194.00.

In other news, COO Christopher Levendos sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.52, for a total value of $766,080.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,579,273.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director J Landis Martin purchased 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $191.52 per share, for a total transaction of $804,384.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 141,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,148,917.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE CCI opened at $194.22 on Tuesday. Crown Castle International Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $146.15 and a fifty-two week high of $204.62. The company’s 50-day moving average is $196.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. The company has a market capitalization of $83.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.38.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.08. Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 18.62%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.47%.

Crown Castle International Profile

Crown Castle International Corp. is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the following segments: Towers and Fiber. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

