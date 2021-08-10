Crowns (CWS) Achieves Market Capitalization of $14.81 Million

Crowns (CURRENCY:CWS) traded 4.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 10th. Crowns has a total market capitalization of $14.81 million and $1.59 million worth of Crowns was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Crowns has traded up 2.1% against the US dollar. One Crowns coin can now be bought for approximately $7.95 or 0.00017646 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Crowns alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002219 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.16 or 0.00053598 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002495 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.87 or 0.00015235 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002220 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $378.27 or 0.00839293 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.21 or 0.00106959 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.78 or 0.00041679 BTC.

Crowns Coin Profile

Crowns (CRYPTO:CWS) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 30th, 2021. Crowns’ total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,862,436 coins. Crowns’ official Twitter account is @seascapenetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Crowns is a token designed to reward all key stakeholders of the gaming ecosystem. It will be introduced via BLOCKLORDS, as a way to reward all players who prove themselves worthy. This token will be the way for most players to experience the power of DeFi gaming in a fun, user-friendly way. “

Buying and Selling Crowns

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crowns directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crowns should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Crowns using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Crowns Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Crowns and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.