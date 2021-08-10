Cryptrust Price Hits $0.0000 on Major Exchanges (CTRT)

Cryptrust (CURRENCY:CTRT) traded down 10.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 10th. Cryptrust has a total market cap of $30,672.58 and $746.00 worth of Cryptrust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cryptrust coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Cryptrust has traded 11.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002182 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001880 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.96 or 0.00045740 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $71.43 or 0.00155917 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $67.40 or 0.00147117 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $45,704.09 or 0.99758970 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002766 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $374.31 or 0.00817015 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Cryptrust

Cryptrust’s total supply is 8,966,516,684 coins and its circulating supply is 7,092,756,485 coins. The official website for Cryptrust is cryptrust.io . Cryptrust’s official Twitter account is @cryptrustdapp and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Cryptrust

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptrust directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cryptrust should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cryptrust using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

