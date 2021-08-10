Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Decreases Position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC reduced its stake in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) by 42.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 11,931 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 8,859 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $719,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Newmont in the first quarter valued at $1,300,000. Krilogy Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Newmont in the first quarter valued at $1,651,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its position in shares of Newmont by 5.8% in the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 148,958 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,977,000 after acquiring an additional 8,130 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Newmont by 1.3% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 424,026 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,556,000 after acquiring an additional 5,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its position in shares of Newmont by 13.7% in the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 16,130,325 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $972,175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,937,966 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Newmont alerts:

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on Newmont from C$108.00 to C$105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on Newmont from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. UBS Group set a $64.00 target price on Newmont and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Raymond James set a $82.00 target price on Newmont and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Argus upped their target price on Newmont from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.63.

In other news, SVP Blake Rhodes sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $225,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 51,311 shares in the company, valued at $3,848,325. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Jennifer Cmil sold 597 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total value of $36,417.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,058,106. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 41,422 shares of company stock valued at $2,792,208 over the last 90 days. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:NEM opened at $58.84 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $64.29. Newmont Co. has a 12 month low of $54.18 and a 12 month high of $75.31.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. Newmont had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 23.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Newmont Co. will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.74%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.71%.

Newmont Profile

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, which engages in the production of gold. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

See Also: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM).

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.