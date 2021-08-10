Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 83.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,212 shares of the company’s stock after selling 88,155 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $727,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Scout Investments Inc. raised its stake in Carrier Global by 321.4% in the 1st quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 988,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,716,000 after purchasing an additional 753,595 shares during the last quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Carrier Global by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 65,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,770,000 after purchasing an additional 10,662 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Carrier Global in the 1st quarter valued at $878,000. Calamos Advisors LLC raised its stake in Carrier Global by 580.7% in the 1st quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 725,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,648,000 after purchasing an additional 619,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TRH Financial LLC raised its stake in Carrier Global by 171.9% in the 1st quarter. TRH Financial LLC now owns 16,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $687,000 after purchasing an additional 10,291 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

Shares of Carrier Global stock opened at $56.24 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $49.23. Carrier Global Co. has a 12 month low of $28.58 and a 12 month high of $57.90. The stock has a market cap of $48.80 billion, a PE ratio of 19.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.08. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 28.73% and a net margin of 12.65%. The company had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.95 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 24th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 23rd. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is presently 28.92%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on Carrier Global from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Atlantic Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Carrier Global in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Stephens raised their target price on Carrier Global from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Carrier Global from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Carrier Global from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Carrier Global has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.06.

In other news, insider David Appel sold 34,259 shares of Carrier Global stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.38, for a total value of $1,965,781.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Carrier Global Company Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

Further Reading: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CARR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR).

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.