Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Grows Stake in RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI) by 62.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,707 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,577 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in RLI were worth $748,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Country Trust Bank purchased a new position in RLI during the 1st quarter worth $78,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in RLI during the 1st quarter worth $223,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in RLI by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,342 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Curated Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in RLI by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,830 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. purchased a new position in RLI during the 1st quarter worth $355,000. Institutional investors own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RLI opened at $109.30 on Tuesday. RLI Corp. has a 12-month low of $81.20 and a 12-month high of $117.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $105.39. The stock has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.74 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

RLI (NYSE:RLI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $298.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $251.61 million. RLI had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 24.38%. The business’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that RLI Corp. will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. RLI’s payout ratio is 38.61%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on RLI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded RLI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on RLI from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.25.

RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.

