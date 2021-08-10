Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $778,000 Stock Position in PPD, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPD)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC reduced its stake in shares of PPD, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPD) by 8.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,548 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,841 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in PPD were worth $778,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PPD. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in PPD during the first quarter worth $41,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of PPD in the first quarter valued at about $53,000. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in PPD during the first quarter worth about $56,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in PPD during the first quarter worth about $245,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new position in PPD during the first quarter worth about $206,000. Institutional investors own 87.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PPD stock opened at $46.22 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $46.16. The stock has a market cap of $16.24 billion, a PE ratio of 64.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 2.23. PPD, Inc. has a one year low of $30.68 and a one year high of $46.63.

PPD (NASDAQ:PPD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. PPD had a negative return on equity of 53.95% and a net margin of 3.85%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PPD, Inc. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

PPD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $47.00 target price (up from $39.00) on shares of PPD in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of PPD in a research report on Monday, April 26th. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of PPD in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $47.50 target price on shares of PPD in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Mizuho lowered PPD from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. PPD has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.91.

About PPD

PPD, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides drug development services to the biopharmaceutical industry worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Clinical Development Services and Laboratory Services. It offers clinical development services, including product development and consulting, early development, Phases II-IV clinical trial management, accelerated enrollment, peri-and post-approval, and medical communications services.

