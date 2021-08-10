Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Invests $759,000 in Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:GWB)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:GWB) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 25,065 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $759,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GWB. Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Great Western Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $854,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Great Western Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Great Western Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Great Western Bancorp by 1,240.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,340 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in Great Western Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,573,000. 82.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Great Western Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Great Western Bancorp from a “d” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.50.

GWB stock opened at $31.84 on Tuesday. Great Western Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.80 and a 52-week high of $35.18. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $32.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.83 and a beta of 1.30.

Great Western Bancorp (NYSE:GWB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.31. Great Western Bancorp had a net margin of 33.10% and a return on equity of 14.49%. The business had revenue of $116.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.46 million. Equities research analysts predict that Great Western Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. This is a positive change from Great Western Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. Great Western Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 2.50%.

Great Western Bancorp Company Profile

Great Western Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of relationship-based business and agri-business banking services. It also offers deposit and loan products to its retail customers through several channels, including its branch network, online banking system, mobile banking applications and customer care centers.

