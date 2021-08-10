Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Raises Stock Holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM) by 278.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 666 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 490 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group were worth $743,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. River Road Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 5.2% in the first quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 169,859 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $189,376,000 after buying an additional 8,455 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 141,487 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $157,744,000 after purchasing an additional 4,912 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 137,195 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $153,633,000 after purchasing an additional 5,199 shares during the period. Wallace Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Wallace Capital Management Inc. now owns 72,925 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $84,835,000 after purchasing an additional 3,423 shares during the period. Finally, Reinhart Partners Inc. increased its holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 55,763 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $62,170,000 after purchasing an additional 4,311 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.33% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded White Mountains Insurance Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd.

WTM opened at $1,144.44 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1,137.00. The stock has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.50. White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. has a 52 week low of $752.10 and a 52 week high of $1,267.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

White Mountains Insurance Group (NYSE:WTM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The insurance provider reported ($17.23) EPS for the quarter. White Mountains Insurance Group had a return on equity of 0.29% and a net margin of 53.75%. The firm had revenue of $218.80 million for the quarter.

White Mountains Insurance Group Profile

White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides insurance services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: HG Global/BAM, NSM, Kudu, and Other Operations. The HG Global/BAM segment provides insurance on municipal bonds issued to finance public purposes, such as schools, utilities, and transportation facilities, as well as reinsurance protection services.

