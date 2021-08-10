Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Trims Stock Position in Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lessened its holdings in Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL) by 55.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,239 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 16,219 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Vericel were worth $735,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VCEL. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vericel in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Vericel in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Vericel in the 1st quarter valued at about $165,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in shares of Vericel in the 1st quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Nicollet Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vericel during the 1st quarter worth approximately $209,000.

Get Vericel alerts:

Shares of Vericel stock opened at $49.37 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 617.20 and a beta of 2.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $55.49. Vericel Co. has a 1-year low of $14.84 and a 1-year high of $68.94.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08). Vericel had a return on equity of 3.45% and a net margin of 3.24%. The firm had revenue of $39.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.18) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 97.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Vericel Co. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Vericel news, VP Sean C. Flynn sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total transaction of $154,028.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Sean C. Flynn sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.18, for a total value of $511,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,800 shares of company stock worth $1,989,228 over the last quarter. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have commented on VCEL. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Vericel in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. TheStreet lowered Vericel from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vericel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Vericel from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Vericel from $67.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.50.

Vericel Company Profile

Vericel Corp. engages in the research, product development, manufacture, and distribution of patient-specific, expanded cellular therapies for use in the treatment of patients with diseases. Its product portfolio includes MACI and Epicel. The MACI portfolio is FDA-approved product that applies the process of tissue engineering to grow cells on scaffolds using healthy cartilage tissue from the patient’s own knee.

See Also: What is a resistance level?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL).

Receive News & Ratings for Vericel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vericel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.