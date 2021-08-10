Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Trims Stock Position in Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lessened its holdings in Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL) by 55.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,239 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 16,219 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Vericel were worth $735,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VCEL. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vericel in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Vericel in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Vericel in the 1st quarter valued at about $165,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in shares of Vericel in the 1st quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Nicollet Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vericel during the 1st quarter worth approximately $209,000.
Shares of Vericel stock opened at $49.37 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 617.20 and a beta of 2.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $55.49. Vericel Co. has a 1-year low of $14.84 and a 1-year high of $68.94.
In other Vericel news, VP Sean C. Flynn sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total transaction of $154,028.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Sean C. Flynn sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.18, for a total value of $511,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,800 shares of company stock worth $1,989,228 over the last quarter. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Several research firms have commented on VCEL. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Vericel in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. TheStreet lowered Vericel from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vericel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Vericel from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Vericel from $67.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.50.
Vericel Company Profile
Vericel Corp. engages in the research, product development, manufacture, and distribution of patient-specific, expanded cellular therapies for use in the treatment of patients with diseases. Its product portfolio includes MACI and Epicel. The MACI portfolio is FDA-approved product that applies the process of tissue engineering to grow cells on scaffolds using healthy cartilage tissue from the patient’s own knee.
