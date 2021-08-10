CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CuriosityStream Inc. is a factual entertainment company. Its features include stunning visuals and unrivaled storytelling to demystify science, nature, history, technology, society and lifestyle. The company’s programming is available to watch on TV, desktop, mobile and tablets. CuriosityStream Inc., formerly known as Software Acquisition Group Inc., is based in Las Vegas, NV. “

Get CuriosityStream alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Barrington Research cut their target price on CuriosityStream from $21.00 to $14.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Roth Capital cut their target price on CuriosityStream from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Bank of America cut CuriosityStream from a buy rating to an underperform rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $17.67.

Shares of CuriosityStream stock opened at $10.99 on Monday. CuriosityStream has a one year low of $7.44 and a one year high of $24.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $651.65 million, a P/E ratio of -3.97 and a beta of 0.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.67.

CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $9.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.99 million. Research analysts forecast that CuriosityStream will post -0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CuriosityStream in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CuriosityStream in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of CuriosityStream by 95.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,720 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in CuriosityStream during the 1st quarter worth $70,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in CuriosityStream by 461.7% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 4,617 shares in the last quarter. 15.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CuriosityStream

CuriosityStream Inc operates as a factual streaming service and media company. The company provides premium video programming services in various categories of factual entertainment, including science, history, society, nature, lifestyle, and technology through subscription video on-demand (SVoD) platforms, as well as through bundled content licenses for SVoD and linear offerings, partner bulk sales, brand partnerships, and content sales.

See Also: Understanding and Trading Breakout Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CuriosityStream (CURI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CuriosityStream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CuriosityStream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.