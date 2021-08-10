CURO Group (NYSE:CURO) & Sentage (NASDAQ:SNTG) Critical Survey

Sentage (NASDAQ:SNTG) and CURO Group (NYSE:CURO) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Sentage and CURO Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sentage 0 0 0 0 N/A CURO Group 0 0 2 0 3.00

CURO Group has a consensus price target of $21.00, indicating a potential upside of 24.78%. Given CURO Group’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe CURO Group is more favorable than Sentage.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Sentage and CURO Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sentage N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A CURO Group $847.40 million 0.82 $75.73 million $1.52 11.07

CURO Group has higher revenue and earnings than Sentage.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

36.2% of CURO Group shares are held by institutional investors. 52.2% of CURO Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Sentage and CURO Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sentage N/A N/A N/A CURO Group 19.21% 33.91% 4.33%

Summary

CURO Group beats Sentage on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sentage

Sentage Holdings Inc. provides a range of financial services in consumer loan repayment and collection management, loan recommendation, and prepaid payment network services in China. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

About CURO Group

CURO Group Holdings Corp., a diversified consumer finance company, provides consumer finance products to a range of underbanked consumers in the United States and Canada. The company offers unsecured installment loans, secured installment loans, open-end loans, and single-pay loans, as well as ancillary financial products, including check cashing, proprietary reloadable prepaid debit cards, demand deposit accounts, credit protection insurance, retail installment sales, and money transfer services. It also provides loans through online. The company was formerly known as Speedy Group Holdings Corp. and changed its name to CURO Group Holdings Corp. in May 2016. CURO Group Holdings Corp. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Wichita, Kansas.

