CURO Group (NYSE:CURO) Trading Down 6.1%

Shares of CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CURO) were down 6.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $15.80 and last traded at $15.80. Approximately 4,202 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 291,688 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.83.

A number of analysts have commented on CURO shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CURO Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of CURO Group from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82, a current ratio of 5.05 and a quick ratio of 5.05. The company has a market capitalization of $662.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 2.99.

CURO Group (NYSE:CURO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.18. CURO Group had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 33.91%. Research analysts anticipate that CURO Group Holdings Corp. will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 6th. CURO Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.95%.

In related news, Director Michael Mcknight sold 87,739 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.59, for a total transaction of $1,543,329.01. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $614,928.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Chadwick Heath Faulkner sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.75, for a total transaction of $15,750,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $550,604.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,181,397 shares of company stock valued at $18,862,558 over the last three months. 52.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in CURO Group by 62.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new position in CURO Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $148,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in CURO Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $178,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in CURO Group by 75.1% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 15,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 6,461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in CURO Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Institutional investors own 36.23% of the company’s stock.

CURO Group Holdings Corp., a diversified consumer finance company, provides consumer finance products to a range of underbanked consumers in the United States and Canada. The company offers unsecured installment loans, secured installment loans, open-end loans, and single-pay loans, as well as ancillary financial products, including check cashing, proprietary reloadable prepaid debit cards, demand deposit accounts, credit protection insurance, retail installment sales, and money transfer services.

