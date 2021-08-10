CUTcoin Price Up 15.7% This Week (CUT)

CUTcoin (CURRENCY:CUT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 10th. During the last seven days, CUTcoin has traded 15.7% higher against the dollar. CUTcoin has a market capitalization of $30.17 million and $162.00 worth of CUTcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CUTcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.21 or 0.00000467 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00003447 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.64 or 0.00063652 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001932 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.07 or 0.00035704 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $136.28 or 0.00302888 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002229 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000489 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 16% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.06 or 0.00037913 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000666 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00006121 BTC.

CUTcoin Coin Profile

CUTcoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNote hashing algorithm. CUTcoin’s total supply is 147,427,772 coins and its circulating supply is 143,427,772 coins. CUTcoin’s official Twitter account is @CUTc0in . The Reddit community for CUTcoin is https://reddit.com/r/cutc0in and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CUTcoin’s official website is cutcoin.org . The official message board for CUTcoin is cutcoin.org/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “CUT coin uses the latest advances in cryptography to allow anonymous transactions. Wallet balances, transaction amount, sender and receiver are private by default on our blockchain. CUTcoin Proof of Stake consensus is the first in history to keep the total amount of coins even in staking wallets completely concealed. “

CUTcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CUTcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CUTcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CUTcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

