Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cytokinetics is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, developing and commercializing first-in-class muscle activators as potential treatments for debilitating diseases in which muscle performance is compromised and/or deteriorating. With an unmatched understanding of muscle biology and mechanics of muscle performance, the company is developing small molecule drug candidates engineered to increase muscle function and contractility. Cytokinetics’ lead drug candidate is tirasemtiv, a fast skeletal muscle activator, for the potential treatment of ALS. Tirasemtiv has been granted orphan drug designation and fast track status by the FDA and orphan medicinal product designation by the EMA. Cytokinetics is collaborating with Amgen Inc. to develop omecamtiv mecarbil, a novel cardiac muscle activator, for the potential treatment of heart failure, and with Astellas Pharma Inc. to develop CK-2127107, a fast skeletal muscle activator, for the potential treatment of spinal muscular atrophy. “

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on CYTK. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Cytokinetics in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of Cytokinetics from $35.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Cytokinetics from $37.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Cytokinetics from $25.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Cytokinetics from $24.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $42.64.

Shares of Cytokinetics stock opened at $31.89 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.56 and a beta of 1.39. Cytokinetics has a twelve month low of $14.71 and a twelve month high of $32.97. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.76, a current ratio of 5.90 and a quick ratio of 12.05.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.20). Cytokinetics had a negative return on equity of 179.39% and a negative net margin of 269.48%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cytokinetics will post -2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cytokinetics news, Director Sandford D. Smith sold 11,965 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.87, for a total value of $345,429.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.12, for a total transaction of $145,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 65,580 shares of company stock valued at $1,602,035 in the last quarter. 5.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 80,815 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,880,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Cytokinetics by 0.9% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 60,745 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Cytokinetics by 1.9% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 30,417 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $593,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Cytokinetics by 4.0% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 15,950 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Cytokinetics by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 53,575 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the last quarter.

Cytokinetics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm focuses on the discovery and development of muscle activators as potential treatment for debilitating diseases. It conducts a Phase 2 clinical trials program for tirasemtiv, including a Phase 2b clinical trial in patients with ALS, known as BENEFIT-ALS (Blinded Evaluation of Neuromuscular Effects and Functional Improvement with Tirasemtiv in ALS).

