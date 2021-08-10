D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Has $561,000 Stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) by 98.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,447,169 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.’s holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust were worth $561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 48.8% during the 1st quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in the first quarter valued at about $97,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 11.6% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,039 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the first quarter worth about $118,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $150,000. 68.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust stock opened at $19.03 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.17. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $14.79 and a 52 week high of $21.53.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.25). PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust had a return on equity of 35.75% and a net margin of 60.51%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.88%. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s payout ratio is 696.30%.

In related news, Director Scott W. Carnahan sold 1,419 shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.92, for a total value of $28,266.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 58,110 shares in the company, valued at $1,157,551.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Marianne Sullivan sold 7,583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.17, for a total transaction of $152,949.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on PMT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a report on Sunday, June 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.90.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust is a finance company, which invests primarily in residential mortgage loans and mortgage-related assets. It operates through following segments: Correspondent Production, Credit Sensitive Strategies, Interest Rate Sensitive Strategies, and Corporate Activities. The Correspondent Production segment deals with purchasing, pooling, and reselling newly originated prime credit quality mortgage loans either directly or in the form of mortgage-backed securities in capital markets.

