D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Has $593,000 Stock Position in StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. decreased its position in shares of StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,063 shares of the company’s stock after selling 285 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.’s holdings in StoneX Group were worth $593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNEX. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in StoneX Group by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,691,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,948,000 after purchasing an additional 127,429 shares in the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of StoneX Group by 2.9% in the first quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 610,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,943,000 after buying an additional 17,324 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in StoneX Group by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 313,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,526,000 after buying an additional 18,047 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in StoneX Group by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 308,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,141,000 after buying an additional 9,208 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in StoneX Group by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 181,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,857,000 after buying an additional 1,224 shares during the period. 73.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SNEX opened at $66.73 on Tuesday. StoneX Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.29 and a 1 year high of $70.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50-day moving average is $64.17.

StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.67. StoneX Group had a net margin of 0.44% and a return on equity of 13.74%. On average, research analysts predict that StoneX Group Inc. will post 6.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other StoneX Group news, CFO William J. Dunaway sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.34, for a total value of $398,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 64,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,267,055.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Diego Rotsztain acquired 727 shares of StoneX Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $68.50 per share, with a total value of $49,799.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,208 shares in the company, valued at $219,748. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,512 shares of company stock valued at $1,753,551 in the last three months. 16.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of StoneX Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 15th.

StoneX Group, Inc engages in the provision of brokerage and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Hedging, Global Payments, Securities, Physical Commodities, and Clearing and Execution Services. The Commercial Hedging segment offers risk management consulting services.

