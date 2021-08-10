D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Has $644,000 Stake in Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC) by 77.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,043 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 40,578 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Brady were worth $644,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Brady in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $731,000. Caxton Associates LP bought a new position in Brady in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $502,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Brady by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 191,221 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,220,000 after buying an additional 12,873 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in Brady in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in Brady in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,135,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Brady alerts:

Brady stock opened at $53.18 on Tuesday. Brady Co. has a 52-week low of $37.47 and a 52-week high of $61.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $55.72. The company has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.84.

Brady (NYSE:BRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $295.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $278.13 million. Brady had a net margin of 11.86% and a return on equity of 14.31%. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. Analysts predict that Brady Co. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. Brady’s dividend payout ratio is 41.71%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Brady from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brady from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st.

In other Brady news, Director Frank W. Harris sold 1,000 shares of Brady stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.76, for a total transaction of $55,760.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,017,675.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 15.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Brady Company Profile

Brady Corp. engages in the manufacture and market of specialty materials and identification solutions that determines and protects premises, products, and people. The firm operates through the Identification Solutions (IDS) and Workplace Safety (WPS) segments. The IDS segment offers industrial and healthcare identification products.

Read More: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC).

Receive News & Ratings for Brady Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brady and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.