D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Invests $608,000 in Trepont Acquisition Corp I (NYSE:TACA)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Trepont Acquisition Corp I (NYSE:TACA) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 62,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $608,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TACA. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trepont Acquisition Corp I during the 1st quarter valued at about $144,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Trepont Acquisition Corp I in the 1st quarter worth approximately $247,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC increased its holdings in shares of Trepont Acquisition Corp I by 51.2% in the 1st quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 16,934 shares during the last quarter. BCK Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Trepont Acquisition Corp I during the 1st quarter valued at $715,000. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Trepont Acquisition Corp I during the 1st quarter worth $736,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.64% of the company’s stock.

TACA opened at $9.89 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.90. Trepont Acquisition Corp I has a 52 week low of $9.79 and a 52 week high of $10.75.

Trepont Acquisition Corp I is a blank check company. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

