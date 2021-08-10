D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Purchases 1,052 Shares of Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS) by 65.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,668 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares during the quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Virtus Investment Partners were worth $628,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Virtus Investment Partners by 132.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 66,472 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $15,654,000 after purchasing an additional 37,917 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Virtus Investment Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $81,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Virtus Investment Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,062,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Virtus Investment Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Point72 Europe London LLP raised its holdings in Virtus Investment Partners by 51.4% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Europe London LLP now owns 25,193 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $5,933,000 after purchasing an additional 8,556 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.21% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP William Patrick Bradley III sold 3,000 shares of Virtus Investment Partners stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.33, for a total transaction of $834,990.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,639,443.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen T. Zarrilli sold 1,808 shares of Virtus Investment Partners stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.55, for a total value of $507,234.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,512 shares in the company, valued at $1,265,841.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Virtus Investment Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $288.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Virtus Investment Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $400.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

VRTS opened at $312.70 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 23.31, a current ratio of 23.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.54 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $278.44. Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. has a 1 year low of $129.35 and a 1 year high of $316.81.

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The closed-end fund reported $9.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.10 by $0.97. Virtus Investment Partners had a net margin of 21.91% and a return on equity of 28.58%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. will post 32.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. Virtus Investment Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 20.25%.

About Virtus Investment Partners

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is an asset management company, which engages in the provision of investment management and related services to individuals and institutions. It offers financial solutions and products such as mutual funds, managed accounts, institutional, closed-end funds, Virtus variable insurance trust funds, and other portfolio.

