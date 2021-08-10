D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Sells 104,233 Shares of Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ORN)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ORN) by 52.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 94,607 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 104,233 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. owned 0.31% of Orion Group worth $574,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Orion Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Orion Group by 189.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,075 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 9,218 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new position in Orion Group during the first quarter worth about $90,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in Orion Group during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Orion Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,477,000. 60.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ORN opened at $5.39 on Tuesday. Orion Group Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.46 and a 12-month high of $6.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $166.62 million, a PE ratio of 8.29, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.97.

Orion Group (NYSE:ORN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.03). Orion Group had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 3.02%. On average, analysts forecast that Orion Group Holdings, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley lowered Orion Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $7.50 to $5.50 in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Orion Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

About Orion Group

Orion Group Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty construction company in the building, industrial, and infrastructure sectors in the continental United States, Alaska, Canada, and the Caribbean Basin. It operates in two segments, Marine and Concrete. The company provides various marine construction services, including construction, restoration, dredging, maintenance, and repair of marine transportation facilities and pipelines, bridges and causeways, and marine environmental structures.

