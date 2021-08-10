D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Sells 48,944 Shares of Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. reduced its position in Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME) by 71.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,342 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,944 shares during the quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Zymeworks were worth $611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Perceptive Advisors LLC lifted its position in Zymeworks by 0.7% in the first quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 4,330,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,769,000 after purchasing an additional 29,869 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in Zymeworks by 331.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,401,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,863,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845,142 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Zymeworks by 25.1% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,291,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,365,000 after acquiring an additional 459,928 shares during the period. Cormorant Asset Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Zymeworks by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP now owns 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,160,000 after purchasing an additional 800,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Zymeworks by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,742,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,031,000 after purchasing an additional 198,929 shares during the last quarter. 76.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE ZYME opened at $33.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of -8.91 and a beta of 0.98. Zymeworks Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.82 and a 52 week high of $59.03. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $35.34.

Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.05) by ($0.26). Zymeworks had a negative return on equity of 45.36% and a negative net margin of 619.31%. Equities analysts predict that Zymeworks Inc. will post -4.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Ali Tehrani sold 3,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $136,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 264,125 shares in the company, valued at $9,508,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 5.14% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ZYME. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zymeworks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, July 24th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target on shares of Zymeworks in a report on Friday. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Zymeworks from $55.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Zymeworks presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.13.

Zymeworks Profile

Zymeworks, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of biotherapeutics. Its product, ZW25 and ZW49 are a bispecific antibody that cans two non-overlapping epitopes. The company was founded by Anthony Fejes, J. Haig deB Farris, Nick Bedford, Ali Tehrani and Andrew S.

