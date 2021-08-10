D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Trims Stock Position in International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. trimmed its holdings in International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) by 90.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,408 shares of the company’s stock after selling 349,238 shares during the quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.’s holdings in International Game Technology were worth $600,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Research Inc. grew its holdings in International Game Technology by 0.7% in the first quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 95,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,527,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of International Game Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Game Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in International Game Technology by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 2,394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altfest L J & Co. Inc. increased its position in International Game Technology by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 27,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 3,157 shares in the last quarter. 33.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

International Game Technology stock opened at $19.65 on Tuesday. International Game Technology PLC has a one year low of $7.68 and a one year high of $26.43. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a PE ratio of 151.15 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.71). The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $926.69 million. International Game Technology had a net margin of 0.71% and a negative return on equity of 3.61%. International Game Technology’s revenue was up 73.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.37) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that International Game Technology PLC will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on IGT. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on International Game Technology in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of International Game Technology from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.33.

International Game Technology Plc engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of electronic gaming equipment, software, and network systems. It operates through the Global Lottery and Global Gaming segments. The Global Lottery segment has responsibility for the worldwide traditional lottery and iLottery business, including sales, operations, product development, technology, and support.

