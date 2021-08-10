DA Davidson Comments on Funko, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:FNKO)

Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Funko in a report issued on Monday, August 9th. DA Davidson analyst L. Weiser anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.24 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Funko’s FY2021 earnings at $0.97 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.08 EPS.

Get Funko alerts:

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.29. Funko had a return on equity of 17.91% and a net margin of 4.63%.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Funko from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Funko from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, July 19th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Funko from $18.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Funko from $15.30 to $16.90 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Funko from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $12.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.39.

Shares of NASDAQ FNKO opened at $18.62 on Tuesday. Funko has a fifty-two week low of $5.34 and a fifty-two week high of $27.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $931.78 million, a PE ratio of 18.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 2.41.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Funko by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,797,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,370,000 after acquiring an additional 93,019 shares during the period. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Funko by 39.1% in the first quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC now owns 668,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,152,000 after purchasing an additional 188,000 shares in the last quarter. No Street GP LP acquired a new stake in shares of Funko during the first quarter worth approximately $11,635,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Funko during the first quarter worth approximately $10,407,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Funko by 507.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 520,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,239,000 after purchasing an additional 434,665 shares in the last quarter. 61.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Adam M. Kriger sold 112,183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.86, for a total transaction of $2,452,320.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Equity Genpar L.L.C. Acon sold 43,948 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.06, for a total transaction of $881,596.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,382,354 shares of company stock worth $31,258,053 in the last ninety days. 14.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Funko

Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers vinyl, blind-packed miniature, and action figures; plush products; accessories; apparels, such as t-shirts and hats; homewares, including drinkware, party lights and other home accessories, such as keychains, pens, and pins; and bags, purses and wallets, and board games.

Read More: Cost of equity and a company’s balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Funko Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Funko and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.