DallasNews Co. (NASDAQ:DALN) Declares $0.16 Quarterly Dividend

DallasNews Co. (NASDAQ:DALN) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 13th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.16 per share on Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th.

NASDAQ DALN traded up $0.32 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,617. DallasNews has a fifty-two week low of $5.28 and a fifty-two week high of $12.64. The company has a market cap of $39.17 million, a PE ratio of -6.53 and a beta of 0.62.

DallasNews Company Profile

DallasNews Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a local news and information publishing company in Texas. The company publishes The Dallas Morning News, a newspaper; Briefing, a newspaper; and Al Dia, a Spanish-language newspaper, as well as operates related websites and mobile applications.

