Danimer Scientific, Inc. (NYSE:DNMR) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.04 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Danimer Scientific, Inc. (NYSE:DNMR) will report ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Danimer Scientific’s earnings. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Danimer Scientific will report full-year earnings of ($0.12) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.05 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Danimer Scientific.

Danimer Scientific (NYSE:DNMR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $13.18 million for the quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Danimer Scientific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th.

DNMR traded down $0.12 on Tuesday, hitting $17.17. 23,260 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,507,842. Danimer Scientific has a fifty-two week low of $9.75 and a fifty-two week high of $66.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.21 and a beta of -1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 13.60, a current ratio of 14.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.12.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DNMR. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Danimer Scientific in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. CKW Financial Group purchased a new stake in shares of Danimer Scientific in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Danimer Scientific during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Danimer Scientific during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Danimer Scientific during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 40.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Danimer Scientific Company Profile

Danimer Scientific, Inc, a performance polymer company, develops, produces, and provides bioplastic replacements for traditional petrochemical-based plastics. It produces polyhydroxyalkanoate, a biodegradable plastic feedstock alternative used in a range of plastic applications, including water bottles, straws, food containers, and other things under the Nodax brand name; polylactic acid-based resins for coating disposable paper cups; and other biopolymers.

