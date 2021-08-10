DAO Maker 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $6.64 Million (DAO)

DAO Maker (CURRENCY:DAO) traded down 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 10th. One DAO Maker coin can now be bought for $1.77 or 0.00003903 BTC on popular exchanges. DAO Maker has a total market cap of $65.36 million and $6.64 million worth of DAO Maker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, DAO Maker has traded down 18% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get DAO Maker alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002200 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001834 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00045839 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $71.66 or 0.00157621 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.08 or 0.00147541 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $45,437.21 or 0.99942232 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002773 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $369.40 or 0.00812526 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About DAO Maker

DAO Maker launched on January 7th, 2021. DAO Maker’s total supply is 275,163,216 coins and its circulating supply is 36,839,436 coins. DAO Maker’s official Twitter account is @thedaomaker

According to CryptoCompare, “After the DAO hack, a hard fork has been implemented in the Ethereum blockchain to allow DAO token holders to withdraw their ETH. The easiest way to get your ETH back seems to be through https://www.myetherwallet.com/#the-dao. Another easy way at the moment is to install the latest version of mist https://github.com/ethereum/mist/releases and go to https://slacknation.github.io/medium/12/12.html (inside the Mist browser obviously). Press the first button, wait for 1 block, press the second button. This works only for addresses that have DAO tokens linked to them. “

Buying and Selling DAO Maker

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAO Maker directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAO Maker should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DAO Maker using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DAO Maker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DAO Maker and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.