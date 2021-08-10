Dassault Systèmes SE (OTCMKTS:DASTY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Dassault Systèmes SE (OTCMKTS:DASTY) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $62.00.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DASTY. AlphaValue downgraded Dassault Systèmes from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Dassault Systèmes in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Dassault Systèmes in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Dassault Systèmes in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Societe Generale cut Dassault Systèmes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MAI Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Dassault Systèmes by 2.1% during the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 3,146 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Dassault Systèmes by 3.3% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,245 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $696,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dassault Systèmes by 262.4% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 645 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the period. Azimuth Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Dassault Systèmes by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 39,550 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,478,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS bought a new position in Dassault Systèmes in the second quarter worth $1,152,000. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DASTY stock opened at $56.69 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.43. Dassault Systèmes has a 1-year low of $33.62 and a 1-year high of $57.24. The company has a market cap of $75.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.44, a PEG ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91.

Dassault Systèmes Company Profile

Dassault Systèmes SA provides software solutions and consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Manufacturing Industries; Life Sciences & Healthcare; and Infrastructure & Cities. The Manufacturing Industries segment engages in transportation & mobility; aerospace & defense; marine & offshore; industrial equipment; high-tech; home & lifestyle; and consumer packaged goods & retail servicers.

