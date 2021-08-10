Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Given New $145.00 Price Target at Mizuho

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) had its price target hoisted by Mizuho from $115.00 to $145.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on DDOG. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Datadog from $112.00 to $80.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Datadog from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Datadog from $85.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Datadog from $125.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Datadog from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $111.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $130.24.

NASDAQ DDOG opened at $130.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -764.66 and a beta of 1.01. Datadog has a 12-month low of $69.73 and a 12-month high of $135.38. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.44. The company has a quick ratio of 5.45, a current ratio of 5.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). The business had revenue of $233.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.44 million. Datadog had a negative net margin of 7.03% and a negative return on equity of 3.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Datadog will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Julie Richardson sold 3,126 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.99, for a total transaction of $243,796.74. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $423,251.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 90,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.89, for a total transaction of $10,445,798.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 336,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,695,986.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 642,171 shares of company stock valued at $77,425,324. 20.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DDOG. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Datadog by 57.3% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 49,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,877,000 after purchasing an additional 18,051 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Datadog in the fourth quarter worth about $459,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in shares of Datadog in the fourth quarter worth about $274,000. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Datadog by 40.8% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 17,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,758,000 after acquiring an additional 5,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Datadog by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 500,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,231,000 after acquiring an additional 68,718 shares during the last quarter. 50.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

