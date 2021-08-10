Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) PT Raised to $150.00 at Morgan Stanley

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) had its price objective hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $120.00 to $150.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on DDOG. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Datadog from $125.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Datadog from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $111.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Datadog from $112.00 to $80.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. assumed coverage on shares of Datadog in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $138.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Datadog from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Datadog presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $130.24.

DDOG stock opened at $130.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -764.66 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of $105.44. Datadog has a fifty-two week low of $69.73 and a fifty-two week high of $135.38. The company has a quick ratio of 5.45, a current ratio of 5.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.02). The business had revenue of $233.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.44 million. Datadog had a negative net margin of 7.03% and a negative return on equity of 3.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 66.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Datadog will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Julie Richardson sold 3,126 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.99, for a total value of $243,796.74. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $423,251.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Amit Agarwal sold 365,442 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.15, for a total value of $48,293,160.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 538,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,194,358.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 642,171 shares of company stock worth $77,425,324 in the last quarter. 20.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DDOG. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Datadog by 57.3% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 49,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,877,000 after buying an additional 18,051 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Datadog in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $459,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Datadog in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $274,000. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Datadog by 40.8% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 17,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,758,000 after buying an additional 5,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Datadog by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 500,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,231,000 after buying an additional 68,718 shares in the last quarter. 50.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Datadog

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

