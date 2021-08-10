Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $139.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Datadog's second-quarter 2021 results benefited from new customer additions and increased adoption of its cloud-based monitoring and analytics platform owing to the accelerated digital transformation and cloud migration across organizations. Solid adoption of Synthetics and Network Performance Monitoring products is expected to aid customer wins in the near term. Contributions from a solid cloud partner base, which includes Google Cloud, Microsoft Azure and Amazon Web Services, remains a key growth driver besides an expanding portfolio. However, increasing expenses on headcount expansion and marketing amid stiff competition from the likes of IBM and Broadcom in the on-premise infrastructure monitoring space are likely to hurt profitability in the near term. Notably, shares of Datadog have underperformed the industry in the year to date period.”

Get Datadog alerts:

Several other analysts have also issued reports on DDOG. Truist upped their target price on shares of Datadog from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Datadog from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Datadog from $85.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Datadog from $125.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Datadog from $124.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Datadog currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $130.24.

Shares of DDOG stock opened at $130.00 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $40.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -764.66 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.44. The company has a quick ratio of 5.45, a current ratio of 5.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Datadog has a 12 month low of $69.73 and a 12 month high of $135.38.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). The business had revenue of $233.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.44 million. Datadog had a negative net margin of 7.03% and a negative return on equity of 3.14%. Datadog’s quarterly revenue was up 66.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Datadog will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Julie Richardson sold 3,126 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.99, for a total value of $243,796.74. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $423,251.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Amit Agarwal sold 365,442 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.15, for a total transaction of $48,293,160.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 538,739 shares in the company, valued at $71,194,358.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 642,171 shares of company stock worth $77,425,324. Insiders own 20.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DDOG. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Datadog by 5.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,780,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $898,472,000 after purchasing an additional 561,531 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Datadog by 311.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,768,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $897,467,000 after acquiring an additional 8,154,019 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in Datadog by 4.7% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,755,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,071,000 after acquiring an additional 305,119 shares during the period. D1 Capital Partners L.P. lifted its stake in Datadog by 36.8% in the first quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 5,357,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,475,000 after acquiring an additional 1,441,510 shares during the period. Finally, Dragoneer Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in Datadog by 1.0% in the first quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 4,474,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,903,000 after acquiring an additional 42,234 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.51% of the company’s stock.

Datadog Company Profile

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

See Also: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Datadog (DDOG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Datadog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datadog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.