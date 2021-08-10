Datto (MSP) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Datto (NYSE:MSP) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 11th. Analysts expect Datto to post earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Datto (NYSE:MSP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The investment management company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $144.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.00 million. The firm’s revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Datto to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

MSP stock opened at $26.22 on Tuesday. Datto has a 12 month low of $22.30 and a 12 month high of $33.46. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.84. The stock has a market cap of $4.23 billion and a PE ratio of 74.91.

In other news, CRO Sanjay Kumar Singh sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.04, for a total value of $40,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 151,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,096,560. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Austin Williams Mcchord sold 68,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.62, for a total transaction of $1,897,714.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 383,363 shares of company stock valued at $10,366,370.

Separately, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Datto in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.18.

Datto Company Profile

Datto Holding Corp. provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for delivery through the managed service provider (MSP) channel to small and medium businesses in the United States and internationally. Its Unified Continuity products include Business Continuity and Disaster Recovery that protects servers and workstations, and minimize downtime; Cloud Continuity, an image-based continuity solution for Windows-based laptops and desktops; SaaS Protection, an automated and secure backup and restoration product; Workplace, a cloud-hosted file sync and share solution, which enable end-users to synchronize files across platforms, including mobile devices; and File Protection, an MSP-managed secure and scalable backup product that enables MSPs to protect and recover files and folders on workstations and laptops.

