DAVENPORT & Co LLC Buys 9,951 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 121.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,166 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,951 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Stewardship Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 96.4% in the first quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 85.2% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 402.1% in the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWR opened at $80.38 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.03. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $54.66 and a 52-week high of $80.87.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

