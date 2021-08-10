DAVENPORT & Co LLC Invests $1.98 Million in Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 329,307 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,979,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Itaú Unibanco during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Itaú Unibanco by 44.5% in the first quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 9,805 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 3,021 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. purchased a new stake in Itaú Unibanco in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Perpetual Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Itaú Unibanco in the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Itaú Unibanco in the first quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.16% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Itaú Unibanco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th.

ITUB opened at $5.89 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The stock has a market cap of $57.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.11 and a beta of 0.82. Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. has a 52 week low of $3.88 and a 52 week high of $6.76.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.0029 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 1st. This is an increase from Itaú Unibanco’s previous monthly dividend of $0.00. This represents a $0.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. Itaú Unibanco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.50%.

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA provides financial products and services to individual and corporate clients in Brazil and abroad. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market and Corporation. The Retail Banking segment includes credit cards, asset management, insurance, pension plan and capitalization products, and a variety of credit products and services for individuals and small companies.

