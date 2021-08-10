DAVENPORT & Co LLC Raises Holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 24.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,220 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 836 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $1,534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the first quarter worth about $25,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 56.1% during the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 89 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Emerson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

In related news, VP Mary D. Petryszyn sold 892 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.65, for a total value of $319,915.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,659,222.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas H. Jones sold 470 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.35, for a total value of $169,834.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NOC stock opened at $360.99 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $57.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $366.71. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 1-year low of $282.88 and a 1-year high of $379.03.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The aerospace company reported $6.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.75 by $0.67. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 39.32% and a net margin of 12.10%. On average, research analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $1.57 per share. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. This is an increase from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.55%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Northrop Grumman from $330.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Susquehanna upped their target price on Northrop Grumman from $350.00 to $409.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $391.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Northrop Grumman from $447.00 to $478.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities upped their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $398.00 to $419.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Northrop Grumman currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $399.10.

Northrop Grumman Profile

Northrop Grumman Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of security businesses. It creates and delivers platforms, systems, and solutions in autonomous systems, cyber, command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, strike, and logistics and modernization.

See Also: What is an Initial Coin Offering (ICO)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC).

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.