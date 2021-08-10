David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. Buys Shares of 2,996 W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 2,996 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WPC. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in W. P. Carey during the 1st quarter valued at $42,284,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in W. P. Carey during the 1st quarter valued at $34,120,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in W. P. Carey by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,845,212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $201,087,000 after acquiring an additional 311,098 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in W. P. Carey by 68.4% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 596,249 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,191,000 after acquiring an additional 242,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in W. P. Carey by 154.5% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 398,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,162,000 after acquiring an additional 241,608 shares in the last quarter. 55.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded W. P. Carey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Evercore ISI upgraded W. P. Carey from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded W. P. Carey from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $88.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on W. P. Carey from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Capital One Financial upgraded W. P. Carey from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.40.

WPC stock traded down $2.53 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $77.52. The stock had a trading volume of 156,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 966,907. The firm has a market cap of $14.28 billion, a PE ratio of 31.15 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.93. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.68 and a 52-week high of $82.37.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $319.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.03 million. W. P. Carey had a return on equity of 6.52% and a net margin of 36.74%. The business’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 4.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $1.05 dividend. This is a positive change from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.42%. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.61%.

W. P. Carey Company Profile

W.P. Carey, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It operates through two segment: Real Estate Ownership and Investment Management. The Real Estate Ownership segment owns and invests in commercial real estate properties. The Investment Management segment structures and negotiates investments and debt placement transactions for the real estate investment trusts, and manages portfolios of real estate investments.

