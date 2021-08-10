Davy Global Fund Management Ltd Buys 5,160 Shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

Davy Global Fund Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 38,044 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,160 shares during the quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd’s holdings in Cognex were worth $3,198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CGNX. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Cognex during the first quarter worth $25,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Cognex in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in Cognex in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in shares of Cognex during the 1st quarter worth $77,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in Cognex by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,028 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CGNX traded down $1.24 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $85.14. 22,506 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 737,362. Cognex Co. has a 12-month low of $58.82 and a 12-month high of $101.82. The firm has a market cap of $15.04 billion, a PE ratio of 50.06 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $83.36.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. Cognex had a return on equity of 21.92% and a net margin of 30.96%. On average, analysts forecast that Cognex Co. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. Cognex’s payout ratio is 24.00%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. HSBC cut Cognex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Cognex from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Raymond James upgraded Cognex from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cognex in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cognex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.75.

In other Cognex news, Director Dianne M. Parrotte sold 333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.03, for a total value of $26,649.99. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,649.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

About Cognex

Cognex Corp. engages in the provision of machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate tasks in processes, where vision is required. The company was founded by Robert J. Shillman, William Silver and Marilyn Matz in 1981 and is headquartered in Natick, MA.

