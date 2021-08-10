Davy Global Fund Management Ltd Grows Holdings in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK)

Davy Global Fund Management Ltd grew its stake in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) by 70.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 395,947 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 162,969 shares during the period. Graphic Packaging makes up about 1.1% of Davy Global Fund Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd owned 0.13% of Graphic Packaging worth $7,182,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPK. Tectonic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 113,013 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,052,000 after acquiring an additional 9,685 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 378.4% in the 1st quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 305,449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,547,000 after acquiring an additional 241,601 shares during the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. raised its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 4,273,945 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $77,615,000 after buying an additional 711,500 shares during the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 13,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Graphic Packaging during the 1st quarter valued at $13,693,000. 78.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on GPK shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Graphic Packaging from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Graphic Packaging in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Graphic Packaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Graphic Packaging from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Graphic Packaging from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.38.

NYSE GPK remained flat at $$19.26 during trading on Tuesday. 50,872 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,461,649. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.02. The company has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. Graphic Packaging Holding has a 1-year low of $13.14 and a 1-year high of $19.75.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 16.04% and a net margin of 3.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.79%.

About Graphic Packaging

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides paper-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging products, such as folding cartons, cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies; and barrier packaging products that protect against moisture, hot and cold temperature, grease, oil, oxygen, sunlight, insects, and other potential product-damaging factors.

