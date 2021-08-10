Davy Global Fund Management Ltd Increases Position in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Davy Global Fund Management Ltd increased its position in shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,166 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,699 shares during the period. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $2,998,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VRSN. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in VeriSign by 25.1% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,413,936 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,076,074,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087,353 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in VeriSign by 34.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,711,586 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $538,955,000 after purchasing an additional 688,880 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in VeriSign during the first quarter worth about $94,744,000. FIL Ltd grew its position in VeriSign by 14,882,766.7% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 446,486 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $88,743,000 after buying an additional 446,483 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in VeriSign by 45.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,334,288 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $265,203,000 after buying an additional 413,777 shares during the period. 88.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:VRSN traded down $2.51 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $211.88. 8,973 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 584,113. The stock has a market cap of $23.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.49 and a beta of 0.82. VeriSign, Inc. has a 52-week low of $184.60 and a 52-week high of $234.56. The company’s 50 day moving average is $223.73.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The information services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $329.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $328.16 million. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 44.73% and a net margin of 48.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.32 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that VeriSign, Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 613 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.34, for a total value of $134,455.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,794,760.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Todd B. Strubbe sold 3,000 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.42, for a total transaction of $643,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 117,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,103,007.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,665 shares of company stock worth $6,126,243. 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of VeriSign from $235.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. raised their target price on shares of VeriSign from $235.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd.

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which support global e-commerce.

