Davy Global Fund Management Ltd Sells 2,735 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Davy Global Fund Management Ltd decreased its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 129,404 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,735 shares during the quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $5,067,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PFE. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Pfizer by 2.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 405,733,970 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,699,742,000 after acquiring an additional 8,760,458 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 4.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 94,148,117 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,402,339,000 after purchasing an additional 3,699,308 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 0.8% during the first quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 32,202,116 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,291,970,000 after purchasing an additional 254,300 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 39.6% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 26,553,208 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $962,030,000 after purchasing an additional 7,532,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 1.8% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 22,904,591 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $829,833,000 after purchasing an additional 409,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PFE traded up $2.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $48.17. 3,420,994 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,147,549. The company has a market capitalization of $269.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.60, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.74. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $33.36 and a one year high of $46.03. The company’s 50 day moving average is $40.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. Pfizer had a return on equity of 26.93% and a net margin of 23.06%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.27%.

In related news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.86, for a total transaction of $107,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,430 shares in the company, valued at $489,889.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $44.00 price objective on Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Pfizer from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Pfizer from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Pfizer from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Pfizer has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.62.

Pfizer Inc engages in the discovery, development, and manufacture of healthcare products specializes in medicines, vaccine, and consumer healthcare. It operates through the Pfizer Innovative Health (IH) and Pfizer Essential Health (EH) segments. The IH segment focuses on the development and commercializing medicines and vaccines for internal medicine, oncology, inflammation and immunology, rate disease, and consumer healthcare.

