Davy Global Fund Management Ltd Sells 3,691 Shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Davy Global Fund Management Ltd lowered its stake in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,021 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 3,691 shares during the quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $3,578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FTNT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Fortinet by 1,471.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,640,134 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,777,834,000 after buying an additional 9,026,701 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Fortinet by 253.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,467,283 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $823,854,000 after buying an additional 3,205,012 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in Fortinet by 17,419.8% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 399,976 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $73,764,000 after purchasing an additional 397,693 shares during the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC boosted its position in Fortinet by 1,052.7% in the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 383,616 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $70,747,000 after purchasing an additional 350,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in Fortinet by 36.5% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,049,816 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $193,607,000 after purchasing an additional 280,554 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.12% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Michael Xie sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.71, for a total transaction of $8,548,400.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,027,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,288,123,561.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 1,550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.02, for a total value of $319,331.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $420,692.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,497 shares of company stock worth $11,361,389 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FTNT traded down $1.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $300.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,105,687. The company has a market capitalization of $49.01 billion, a PE ratio of 97.83, a PEG ratio of 7.51 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $252.39. Fortinet, Inc. has a one year low of $106.75 and a one year high of $306.51.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.07. Fortinet had a return on equity of 49.90% and a net margin of 17.69%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on FTNT shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Fortinet from $291.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Fortinet from $205.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Fortinet from $240.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Fortinet from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Fortinet presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $225.23.

Fortinet Company Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

