Decentral Games Price Up 4.4% Over Last Week (DG)

Decentral Games (CURRENCY:DG) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 10th. Decentral Games has a market cap of $51.83 million and approximately $757,278.00 worth of Decentral Games was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Decentral Games coin can now be bought for about $173.29 or 0.00379123 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Decentral Games has traded up 4.4% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002188 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001907 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.95 or 0.00045841 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 18.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74.50 or 0.00162991 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $67.96 or 0.00148679 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $45,627.34 or 0.99822493 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002876 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $378.28 or 0.00827601 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Decentral Games

Decentral Games’ launch date was November 26th, 2020. Decentral Games’ total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 299,115 coins. The official website for Decentral Games is decentral.games . Decentral Games’ official Twitter account is @decentralgames and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Decentral Games is a community-owned casino ecosystem powered by the $DG token. All games are built-in Decentraland and on Matic Network's L2 using a meta-transactional architecture to deliver seamless, signatureless, and free in-game transactions – all while maintaining open source logic and user custody of funds. decentral.games is a DAO-governed metaverse casino powered by $DG. Players earn $DG rewards for playing games, LPs earn $DG for providing liquidity, and holders earn $DG for participating in the governance of the casino house funds treasury. “

Decentral Games Coin Trading

