DECOIN (DTEP) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $497,320.00

DECOIN (CURRENCY:DTEP) traded 4.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 10th. One DECOIN coin can currently be bought for $0.22 or 0.00000471 BTC on exchanges. DECOIN has a market cap of $11.91 million and approximately $497,320.00 worth of DECOIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, DECOIN has traded 206.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

DECOIN Profile

DECOIN (DTEP) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 1st, 2018. DECOIN’s total supply is 77,478,710 coins and its circulating supply is 55,271,735 coins. The official website for DECOIN is www.decoin.io . DECOIN’s official Twitter account is @decoin_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Established in 2017, DECOIN is a trading & exchange platform that values and shares its success with the cryptocurrency community. Built on an independent blockchain, the DECOIN team has developed and designed a next generation digital asset platform focused on providing maximum security & support for its users. The exchange was developed for both new traders, who will benefit from its ease of use, as well as experienced traders who can take advantage of its advanced trading features and charting tools. DECOIN has issued its own digital currency called DTEP, that is powered by an independent blockchain which incorporates a Proof-of-Stake (PoS) consensus algorithm and is based on the X11 hashing algorithm. “

DECOIN Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DECOIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DECOIN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DECOIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

