DeepBrain Chain (DBC) Market Capitalization Achieves $25.99 Million

DeepBrain Chain (CURRENCY:DBC) traded up 7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 10th. DeepBrain Chain has a market cap of $25.99 million and approximately $871,363.00 worth of DeepBrain Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, DeepBrain Chain has traded up 28.6% against the US dollar. One DeepBrain Chain coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0081 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002182 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001850 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002181 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000263 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.18 or 0.00046189 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002181 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.29 or 0.00055135 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $72.67 or 0.00158460 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002549 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.01 or 0.00015286 BTC.

DeepBrain Chain Profile

DeepBrain Chain (CRYPTO:DBC) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 12th, 2017. DeepBrain Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,200,000,000 coins. DeepBrain Chain’s official Twitter account is @DeepBrainChain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DeepBrain Chain is www.deepbrainchain.org . The Reddit community for DeepBrain Chain is /r/DeepBrainChain

According to CryptoCompare, “The DeepBrain Chain is an NEO-based artificial intelligence platform that will leverage the blockchain technology to implement a decentralized, low-cost, and AI computing platform. By using the blockchain technology the platform's AI will be powered by the computational power of the network mining nodes. Furthermore, the mining nodes will be incentivized using the Smart Contracts feature. The DeepBrain Chain token (DBC) will be used to reward the network miners. “

Buying and Selling DeepBrain Chain

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepBrain Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeepBrain Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DeepBrain Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

